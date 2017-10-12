Statue of José Martí in New York arrives in Havana

by the El Reportero’s news services

Parque Plaza 13 de Marzo, capital of the Old Havana will host the replica of the equestrian statue of José Martí since 1950 in Central Park in New York, local media reported.

The three-ton, 5.67-meter-high sculpture was received on Tuesday at the Sierra Maestra port in Havana, after being delivered to the port of the Mariel Special Development Zone in a ship from the United States.

Forged in bronze and sculpted in Philadelphia, the piece is the fruit of the generous contribution of Cubans and Americans from both shores, according to a note from the site Radio Reloj.

The original work of the American artist Anna Hyatt (1876-1973), is located on the Avenue of the Americas of Central Park in New York, along with the sculptures of the Latin American pro-independence figures Simón Bolívar and José de San Martín.

Acclaimed global features and festival hits amongst October additions

San Francisco, CA – SFFILM has announced the lineup of new films premiering on the SFFILM Screening Room, the curated film streaming service available exclusively to SFFILM members through an easy-to-use web platform and mobile app. Five new feature films have joined the already strong roster of titles on the service, and are now available to stream. There are currently 25 acclaimed films to choose from on the service, with additional titles being added each month. We picked the Latino one.

Who is Dayani Cristal? Tells the story of the body of an unidentified immigrant that is found in the Arizona desert.

In an attempt to retrace his path and discover his story, director Marc Silver and Gael Garcia Bernal embed themselves among migrant travelers on their own mission to cross the border, providing rare insight into the human stories which are so often ignored in the immigration debate. This documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013.

Television Academy Foundation honors Latinos in news and entertainment

Television Academy Foundation Honors Latinos in news and entertainment with Google Cultural Exhibit For National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Among celebrities featured from The Interviews: An Oral History of Television are Rita Moreno, Edward James Olmos, Hector Elizondo, and Jorge Ramos.

Sourced from the Google Foundation’s extensive video collection, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, the virtual online exhibit features interviews with Rita Moreno (Netflix’s One Day at a Time), Edward James Olmos (Narcos), Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing), Mario Kreutzberger aka ‘Don Francisco’ (Sábado Gigante), journalists Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas (Noticiero Univision), Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street), as well as the late Ricardo Montalban, and highlights the ground-breaking achievements and societal challenges of Latinos in U.S. entertainment and news. Created in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, the Foundation’s “Latinos in News and Entertainment” exhibit can be viewed online at: https://www.google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/exhibit/RwJSSMd744AXKw

This replica reflects the figure of the Cuban National Hero at the time of his death during the battle of Dos Rios, on May 19, 1895, and constitutes a gift from Cuba to the people of the United States as a symbol of friendship.