Schoolnotprisons Arts and Music Festival caming to Adelanto

Compiled by the El Reportero’s staff

Los Rakas and Ceci Bastida will be joined by special guest artists in Adelanto for a free, community #SchoolsNotPrisons concert, to advocate for fair treatment of immigrants who are awaiting a decision on their request to stay in the U.S., as well as the closure of all immigrant prisons.

The concert comes just two weeks after Governor Jerry Brown signed a new bill by Sen. Ricardo Lara, which will limit the growth of immigrant prisons and takes a strong stand against profiteering by private prison interests.

About 1,600 people are incarcerated in Adelanto’s immigrant prison, which is owned and run by the for-profit prison company GEO Group.

The #SchoolsNotPrisons tour stop in Adelanto will take place at the Adelanto Stadium. Guest speakers will include those who’ve been incarcerated inside the Adelanto immigrant prison.

Admission to the concert is free, but people are encouraged to register in advance through this Eventbrite link (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/schoolsnotprisons-adelanto-tickets-38553387219) because the event is expected to reach capacity.

The concert is an all-ages peaceful community event, and will be a tobacco-free, alcohol and drug-free zone.

On Oct. 20, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and the concert starting at 6 p.m., in Adelanto, California.

2017 Fiesta on the Hill

Bernal Neighborhood Center presents 2017 Fiesta on the Hill, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love. Come dressed for the summer of love.

Join your neighbors at this family-friendly and alcohol-free while benefiting BHNC’s youth, seniors, affordable housing, community engagement and employment programs.

Live music, food trucks, local artisans, dancing in the streets, family fun.

On Sunday Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Cortland Avenue. Sponsored by the Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center. For more info call 415-206-2140 or visit: fiesta@bhnc.org.

Free Financial Planning Day at the Library

San Francisco, CA –The Financial Planning Association of San Francisco, in partnership with the City and County of San Francisco Treasurer’s Office and the San Francisco Public Library, are pleased to announce the 8th annual San Francisco Financial Planning Day on October 28, 2017 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Bay Area residents will be able to meet one-on-one with dozens of highly qualified Certified Financial Planner™ professionals to discuss their personal finance questions, concerns and interests.

The event is a great opportunity for a free, private consultation with an expert on a wide variety of personal finance issues, including debt management, retirement planning, investment strategies, income taxes, insurance, and estate planning, among many others.

Programs will run throughout the day covering budgeting and credit counseling.

Best of all, there are no strings attached. Financial planners are volunteering their time and will not pass out business cards, marketing materials or sell products or services. They will be stationed at tables and will meet with one individual or a couple at a time. In addition to one-on-one consultations, there will be a series of informative classroom workshops presented by top financial planners on a wide range of financial topics. Prior events have served 300-400 Bay Area residents each year.

For the completed schedule, please visit:

http://financialplanningdays.org/event/san-francisco-financial-planning-day

Financial Planning Day – Oct. 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Main Library, 100 Larkin Street.