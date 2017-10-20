Big musical blowout in the middle of Halloween

The girls of the company, The House Entertainment, invites you to really enjoy celebrating the traditional Halloween event. It will be an unforgettable night full of many models and actresses of flesh and bone that will delight the atmosphere organized by the model, actress and businesswoman Luz Cabrera and her group of beauties. You will not find a better place to have fun that day. And if you’re single, you might find your soul mate that night. And if you come with your partner, you also have the best time. Do not miss it!

On Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m., at the great joy center of La Chalaka Annex, at 428 3rd Street, Oakland. For more information call 415-235-0340.