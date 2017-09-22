BARRETT_PLAZA TOWNHOMES, 700 BARRETT AVE. Richmond, CA. 94801
Waiting list for Section 8 apartments will open
Plaza 3 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms
Complete the applications:
700 Barrett Avenue,
Richmond, CA 94801
P: (510) 237-3467
(TTY 711 assistance call)
F: (510) 237-8375
Barrett Plaza Apartments has a total of 58 units. Common areas include open, beautiful gardens, parking, play areas, patios, laundry facilities, community room, staff and support services available to all residents.
Accessible units are available for people with mobility problems. Other access modifications can also be requested.
COLLECTION AND DELIVERY OF APPLICATIONS SERVICE BARRETT 700 AVENUE OF APPLICATIONS PRESENTATION WILL OPEN
Monday, September 25, 2017 – Wednesday, September 27, 2017 1 PM TO 5 PM.
PLACEMENT IN THE WAITING LIST WILL BE DATE AND TIME THAT THE APPLICATION IS RECEIVED
Reasonable accommodations for these facilities will be provided upon request. Please bring an interpreter if you need one.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.