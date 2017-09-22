BARRETT_PLAZA TOWNHOMES, 700 BARRETT AVE. Richmond, CA. 94801

Waiting list for Section 8 apartments will open

Plaza 3 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms

Complete the applications:

700 Barrett Avenue,

Richmond, CA 94801

P: (510) 237-3467

(TTY 711 assistance call)

F: (510) 237-8375

Barrett Plaza Apartments has a total of 58 units. Common areas include open, beautiful gardens, parking, play areas, patios, laundry facilities, community room, staff and support services available to all residents.

Accessible units are available for people with mobility problems. Other access modifications can also be requested.

Monday, September 25, 2017 – Wednesday, September 27, 2017 1 PM TO 5 PM.

PLACEMENT IN THE WAITING LIST WILL BE DATE AND TIME THAT THE APPLICATION IS RECEIVED

Reasonable accommodations for these facilities will be provided upon request. Please bring an interpreter if you need one.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY