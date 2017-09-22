Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Coalition of 45 National Latino Organizations Launch Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, Sept.14, 2017, the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda (NHLA), a coalition of the nation’s 45 preeminent Latino advocacy organizations, woould rally with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in front of the White House to commence the Hispanic Heritage Month of Action with the goal of defending Latino and immigrant communities across the country. At the center of these actions is protecting immigrant youth, their families and all immigrants after the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA.

______________



Goverment and opposition in Venezuela resume peaceful dialogue

by the El Reportero’s wire services

The Venezuelan government and opposition will start a new round of talks in the Dominican Republic today aimed at solving the political crisis in the South American nation, President Nicolás Maduro said.

The president announced yesterday that the socialist leader Jorge Rodriguez will lead the governmental delegation to the meetings, which resulted from an initiative of the Dominican Republic and former head of the Spanish government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

He also expressed his approval for the peaceful proposal and welcomed the willingness of the national right to join that route of dialogue in order to guarantee the tranquility of Venezuelans.

Previously, Maduro read a statement signed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, in which he expresses the full support of the international entity to the proposal of the Dominican Republic and former head of the Spanish government.

In the text, the UN held such initiatives ‘to demonstrate the commitment of Venezuelan politicians to address the challenges of the country through mediation.’

On the other hand, the Venezuelan president affirmed that the Bolivarian Revolution must assume the construction of a pluripolar and multicentric world with the objective of defending national sovereignty and rejecting imperial hegemony against the peoples of the world.

The head of state urged communal power, social organizations, and popular power, to fight to win that battle. ‘Without the people, it will be impossible to advance,’ he said.

Maduro also called on young people to join in the productive work for being the main protagonists of the future development of the South American nation.

Hurricane Irma damaged over 200 Cuban cultural center

The fury of Hurricane Irma caused damage to 211 cultural institutions in Cuba, said today the Ministry of Culture.

According to deputy minister of Culture Guillermo Solenzar, 14 provinces in the country reported damages in this field, the most serious were reported in Villa Clara, Camaguey, Matanzas, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Havana.

Solenzar said that the priority at this stage is to recover as soon as possible educational centers so that they resume the school year no later than next Monday, except in two art schools, in Matanzas and Camaguey, because they need further resources and a longer recovery works.

He said that damages range from very slight to serious, caused by strong gusts of wind, rainfall, fallen trees and surging seawater.

Cuba’s Varadero resort to be restored by November

Varadero, the main Cuban resort, will be restored before November 15 for the beginning of the high season of Cuban tourism (November-April), according to local authorities.

A report broadcast by Radio Reloj radio station added that this resort, Cuba;s most important tourist complex, has already 29 hotels operating and expects by the aforementioned date to be set to welcome its guests from all over the world.

This report also explained that eight hotels of those located along Havana’s coastline are currently operating.

The northern coast of Cuba was strongly hammered by Hurricane Irma, including tourist facilities preferred by foreign visitors, such as the central cays of the country, Varadero and the capital itself.

On Wednesday, the Matanzas’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) delegate (where Varadero is located), Ivis Fernandez, said that there is much vitality in these tourist resort.

In addition, the Girón de Matanzas journal said that Varadero resort welcomed over 15,000 tourists, 3,000 of them were moved from Coco and Santa Maria cays, harshly hammered by Hurricane Irma.

Iberostar Spanish company sent today a statement to the press stressing that they are currently under recovery phase, while its hotels in Varadero are already operating.