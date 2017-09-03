Art exhibition Montar la Bestia at U.C. Berkeley

Compiled by the El Reportero’s staff

MONTAR la Bestia (Riding the Beast), art exhibition is on display at the Center for Latin American Studies (CLAS) at the University of California, Berkeley, 2334 Bowditch St., in Berkeley, CA. The exhibition is open to the public through September 29, Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m., MONTARlaBestia/Riding the Beast will be part of a larger CLAS program in Fall 2017 focusing on important themes involving the U.S. and Mexico.

Presented by the Colectivo de Artistas Contra la Discriminación (Artist Collective Against Discrimination), MONTARlaBestia/Riding the Beast is a moving, visually stunning exhibition that uses art and poetry to describe “La Bestia” – a train that carries up to 500,000 Central American migrants each year on a dangerous journey across Mexico towards the hope of a new life in the U.S. Walls and deportations, often presented in a context of xenophobic rhetoric, have focused national and international attention on the southern border of the U.S. CLAS feels this is a critical moment to engage in dialogue with people from both sides of the border.

MONTARlaBestia/Riding the Beast is underwritten by Andrew M. Kluger, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Mexican Museum, in collaboration with the museum, Richard A. Levy, M.D., the Mexican Consulate General of San Francisco, and the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation.

The California Museum announces new partnerships for the Unity Center

The California Museum announced new partnerships with corporate leaders in diversity for the Unity Center today. The Museum will open the all-new long-term exhibition inspiring community activism to the public.

On Sat., Aug. 26, 2017, the Museum will open the Unity Center to the public at the Unity Center Block Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring free admission to the all-new installation plus all current exhibitions, the event features a civil rights panel discussion from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Dolores Huerta of the Dolores Huerta among other leaders.

Additional festivities include hands-on activities for all ages; music and dance performances by regional cultural organizations; food trucks, beer garden and more.



Artists explore Italy

Beryl Landau and Anthony Holdsworth have been traveling and painting in Italy for thirty years.

This exhibition features watercolors and small oil paintings created onsite from Lake Como and Venice in the north to Palermo and Catania in the south.

It also includes larger works created in their studios after their return from these journeys.

From Sept. 14 – Oct. 13, at Istituto Italiano di Cultura

601 Van Ness Avenue, Opera Plaza. Opening Reception, Thurs., Sept.14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Video Screening and Talk on Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30

The artists will screen a 38 minute video about their last journey from Sicily to Emilia-Romagna. Afterwards they will talk with the audience.