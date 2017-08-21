Nicaraguan breaks ground with new salsa music video in the SF Bay Area

por Marvin Ramírez

Nicaraguan artist Roger ‘Danilo’ Pérez Paiz has just produced this music video, which in addition to being an excellent piece of Latin music and being accompanied by really professional musicians, is really a historical work, by including many of the artists – some still Live and others already dead – who circled with him in the spread of salsa music in the early 70s, when it was still in diapers in this part of USA.

“I wrote this song as a tribute to the musicians in the early days of the San Francisco Bay Area salsa in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Some of these talented musicians were my partners and some were my mentors, but all They were part of my growth and maturation as a percussionist, singer, composer and band director of my own salsa band, Universal Orchestra.”

The musical trajectory that Danilo navigated through to create his own music, which goes back to the beginning of the Salsa boom in the Bay Area, is worthy of being considered an excellent musical work both for those who lived that boom Salsero, as well as for those who were not yet born and who now make it part of their culture.

He has performed with legends such as Tito Puente, Chucho Valdez, Ray Barretto, Rubén Blades, and Poncho Sánchez.

Congratulations to Danilo for such an excellent job from Marvin Ramírez, editor of El Reportero, the bilingual newspaper in SF.

To all my Facebook friends I ask you to pay tribute to this great musician who was formed by himself, by giving him a great LIKE in Facebook and sharing it with all you friends in social media.

But most importantly is that you should buy his song to help him compensate the expenses that generated the production.

Buy here it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zp9WAxeZvw

—————————————

Leonardo Di Caprio to play Da Vinci in Biopic, says Paramount

by the El Reportero’s news services

Paramount Pictures confirmed that actor Leonardo Di Caprio will be the star of a new film about the life of Italian genius Leonardo Da Vinci, after winning the rights to the novel, said today the media.

The film will be adapted for the screen from the biography on painter, engineer, architect, sculptor and writer Da Vinci, written by US novelist Walter Isaacson, famous for his books on the life of Benjamin Franklin and other politicians.

Paramount Pictures beat out Universal Pictures in the bidding for the rights to the novel, which will be launched October 17th, while the film is already envisaged as another opportunity for Di Caprio to showcase his skills as actor playing Da Vinci.

The film about Da Vinci would be the third adaptation to the screen of a book by Isaacson, the first one was his biography on Steve Jobs, founder of Apple, and the second one was based on Albert Einstein, on the TV series Genius.

The beneficiaries of three special prizes of “Premios Tu Mundo” were announced

Miguel Bosé, Olga Tañón and María Celeste Arrarás will be honored during the “Tu Mundo Awards”.

Telemundo announced the beneficiaries of three special prizes that will be delivered during the 6th annual version of “Premios Tu Mundo”. The great tropical singer Olga Tañón will be honored with the Legacy Jenni Rivera, while the famous television presenter María Celeste Arrarás will be awarded the Star of Your World award, and the iconic singer Miguel Bosé will be distinguished with the prize The Power in You.

Tropical music singer Olga Tañón will receive the Legacy Jenni Rivera Award.

Miguel Bosé is the Founder and Honorary President of the Indigenous Heritage Foundation MX, which has launched 10 homes for indigenous children, offering a school education as well as extracurricular activities and workshops that strengthen their life skills.

This year, María Celeste Arrarás will be awarded the “Estrella de Tu Mundo” award to celebrate her 15 years as host of the successful news magazine, Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste. Celeste Arrarás, an Emmy-winning journalist and investigative reporter, is one of the most prolific news personalities on Spanish-language television.

Bolivia Hosts Puka Ñawi International Human Rights Film Festival

The 13th Puka Ñawi International Human Rights Film Festival is beginning on Aug. 14 in the Bolivian city of Sucre with the screening of the film La mujer del animal (The Animal’s Wife) by Colombian director Víctor Gaviria.

The opening of the event, to be run until Aug. 20, will feature the presence of Gaviria to bring viewers closer to the plot of the film, focused on Amparo, who after fleeing a convent will have to face the roughness of men.

The feature films ‘Alas de mar’ (Ocean Wings), by Chilean Hans Mulchi; ‘Semillas de Guamuchil’ (Guamuchil Seeds) by Mexican Carolina Corral and ‘Willakuyqunata Awaspa – Tejiendo relatos’ (Willakuyqunata Awaspa – Weaving Stories), by Bolivian Clara Calvet, were screened Aug. 14.

Based in the city of Sucre, Chuquisaca department, the festival brings together professionals of the seventh art from Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Guatemala, Spain, United States, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Sweden, Greece and the host country.

Dedicated to Colombia in this edition, the festival seeks to encourage the production of works related to human rights.

Founded in the 80s of last century, the film event has its genesis in the communicative processes of Quechua communities in the Bolivian departments of Chuquisaca and Potosi.

Under the premise of strengthening the culture of democracy and peace through films, the Puka Ñawi festival promotes intercultural dialogue between Bolivia and other Latin American countries.