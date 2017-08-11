New Playa del Carmen Museum dedicated to Kahlo

by the El Reportero’s news services

Visitors in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen in the Yucatán Peninsula can add a new cultural experience to the attractions the town has to offer.

The Frida Kahlo Museum Riviera Maya, arguably the first cultural offering to open its doors on Playa’s iconic 5th Avenue, is dedicated to one of the most well-known artists Mexico has given to the world.

The museum represents an investment of 20 million pesos (US $1.1 million), and its promoters expect to receive some 1,200 visitors per day.

The people are certainly there: Playa del Carmen’s 5th Avenue welcomes an estimated 39,000 people every day, some of whom have shown interest in cultural alternatives, according to Abraham Mendoza, director of cultural projects of the Frida Kahlo Arts and Culture Foundation.

Local weather conditions have made it impossible for the museum to have original paintings but that might change in the future.

Instead, the Frida Kahlo Museum Riviera Maya will display original photos and authorized reproductions of Kahlo’s masterpieces, as well as technological resources.

Mendoza told the newspaper Milenio that it will take visitors 55 minutes to walk through the exhibits, “getting close to the life of the artist through a sensorial experience.”

Ex-The Beatles member Ringo Starr launches first single of new album

British musician and songwriter Ringo Starr launched today ‘’We’’re on the road again,’’ the first single from his new album ‘’Give more love’’, which will be released on Sept. 15.

For posting the song on YouTube’s Vevo channel, Starr was accompanied by bassist and also ex member of The Beatles Paul McCartney as well as guitar players Joe Walsh, from The Eagles, as well as Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, from Toto and also co-author of the song.

For the album, which will be launched in digital format, CD and vinyl, Starr will also have the cooperation of musicians Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Glen Ballard, Dave Stewart, Don Was and Timothy B. Schmit.

This is Starr’s first record since 2015, when he launched ‘Postcards from Paradise’, recorded in the studio of his own house in Los Angeles.

Starr, also actor, began his solo career after the disintegration of The Beatles in 1989, when he founded Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, a project with which he recorded eight albums and still makes tours.

La Paz Book Fair to pay homage to Bob Dylan

Only just two days to open, the 22nd La Paz International Book Fair will dedicate a space to homege US singer-songwriter Bob Dylan´s, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the organizers announced today.

Scheduled from Aug. 2 through 13 at the Chuquiago Marka Exhibition Site, the event will host critic Sergio Calero´s lecture on Bob Dylan, regarded as one of the most influential US figures for the popular music of the 20th century and early XXI.

This tribute to the 12-Grammy winner – including a radio session and is also called Todo Dylan – is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, local media reported.

During his prolific musical career, the singer and poet has won several awards, including one awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (The Oscar) and another by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Golden Globe).

The 22nd La Paz International Book Fair will be have the possibility to gather some twenty Latin American writers, among them the Mexican author Carlos Cuauhtemoc Sánchez, whose books lead the lists of bestsellers in the region.

Peruvian Carlos Enrique Freyre and Gabriela Wiener, Colombian Chronicler Alberto Salcedo, considered one of the best narrators in Latin America, will also attend such an important event in La Paz, Bolivia.

Argentines Bob Chow, Luciano Saracino and Paloma Vidal, as well as Brazilians Alexandre Gomes, Andre Okuma and Marcelino Freire, among others, will also have the chance of sharing with national authors during the event.