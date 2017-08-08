Can’t sleep? 5 simple ways to help you beat insomia

by Dr. Serge Gregoire

Are you like thousands of people who can’t sleep? Or do you seem to have trouble get a full night of restful sleep and you keep waking up in the middle of the night? Here are some simple tips and tricks to help you beat insomnia and get the sleep you have been missing (1, 2, 3).

Insomnia buster # 1: creating the right atmosphere

Being comfortable and free of distractions is one of the first steps in securing a good night’s sleep. Keeping your sleeping area cool, dark, and as free from noise as possible will create an environment conducive to sleep. Do not fall asleep with the television or radio on either as it will only distract you and will likely wake you during the night.

Insomnia buster # 2: avoid stimulates before bed

Many people know that drinking coffee before bed is a big no no; however, they over look the caffeine that can be found in other sources such as soda, some teas, and chocolate. Often these items are not only loaded with caffeine but contain tons of sugar as well. Avoid these items and instead substitute decaffeinated and low sugar alternatives.

Insomnia buster # 3: drink your tea

Some herbal teas, such as chamomile, can be a great addition to your night time routine. Chamomile is a natural way to help settle your nerves and to relax so that you can peacefully drift off to sleep. And if tea is not quite your thing, do not worry; they make great supplements that you can take to get the effects of chamomile for people who can’t sleep but do not like tea.

Insomnia buster # 4: aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is a great, natural way to help you beat those insomnia blues. Aromatherapy utilizes the scents of natural oils to help you achieve the desired effect. In this case, essential oils such as Lavender can help to relax and prepare you for sleep. And there are so many great ways to enjoy aromatherapy from bath oils in a nice soothing bath, or wonderful sleeping mist sprays that you can spray your sheets with before you go to bed that surrounds you with the calming scent to soothe you off to sleep. So if you can’t sleep, try one of these great aromatherapy products.

Insomnia Buster # 5: eat a balanced diet

It might surprise you, but what you eat might be one reason as to why you can’t sleep. A poor diet can lead to heart burn, indigestion, and a ton of other health problems that can be getting a good night’s sleep difficult. Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet will improve your over all health which can help to eliminate some of the pesky problems that keep you awake at night.

There are five very simple tricks that can help you sleep better. However, if you can’t sleep for prolonged periods of time or have other symptoms accompanying your restlessness, be sure to speak with your health care provider as these could be signs of a health problem or serious condition. And if you are on medication or are pregnant, be sure to consult your doctor before trying any herbal remedy as some, such as chamomile, may not be recommended. (Natural News).