Have Mexico and the CIA united against Venezuela; has Mexico thrown aside its historical doctrine Estrada?

by The El Reportero’s wire services and Marvin Ramírez

The government of the president Enrique Peña Nieto starkly abandoned its traditional foreign policy doctrine Estrada after announcing its collaboration with the US government in its announced sanctions against Venezuela.

Estrada doctrine

The Estrada Doctrine is the name of Mexico’s core foreign policy ideal from 1930 to the early 2000s. Its name derives from Genaro Estrada, Secretary of Foreign Affairs during the presidency of Pascual Ortiz Rubio (1930–1932).

The doctrine was the most influential and representative instrument in the country’s foreign policy for 70 years, it claims that foreign governments should not judge, positively or negatively, the governments or changes in government of other states, in that such action would imply a breach of state sovereignty. This policy was said to be based on the principles of non-intervention, peaceful resolution of disputes and self-determination of all nations

But with this action, Mexico is aligning – with the CIA’s goal to unseat the Venezuelan government.

Mexican Undersecretary of Finance, Vanessa Rubio, said the administration of Peña Nieto will provide financial and tax information about current and former Venezuelan officials against whom Washington has issued sanctions.

Such punishments include the revocation of visas and the freezing of funds and assets, a policy with which the Mexican government is committed in spite of the diplomacy of respect for the sovereignty of third countries that for decades has earned it international recognition.

Earlier, a joint communiqué was issued by the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Finance indicating that the Peña Nieto administration will proceed ‘in consequence’ of the sanctions announced by the United States against Venezuela. The text of two paragraphs, and local media described as confusing, used the same language of the White House to justify punishments against senior Venezuelan government officials.

Regarding sanctions: ‘The Mexican government, through the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, reports that it will proceed accordingly, in accordance with the laws and conventions applicable in the matter,’ the text adds.

This is another escalation in the Mexican position against the Bolivarian government, now showing itself openly in its complicity with Washington. Mexico throws aside its historical doctrine Estrada, by which its foreign policy reaped sympathy and international recognition for the respect to the sovereignty and self-determination of third countries.

Now the Mexican authorities assume as their own the disqualifications of the administration of Donald Trump against the legitimate Venezuelan government that has denounced being attacked by foreign interests in collusion with the right-wing and economic power groups of the South American nation.

To better illustrate it: the Mexican Ministry of Finance investigates the minister of Culture of Venezuela, Elías Jaua, one of the 13 sanctioned by Washington, by orders of the United States. Jaua was Vice President, Foreign Minister and Speaker of Venezuela’s Parliament, with which Mexico maintains diplomatic relations that must be governed by principles today violated as commanded by White House.In this scenario, the chapter of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity considered the interference of the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto in Venezuelan internal affairs as an unacceptable submission. A document signed by intellectuals and scholars network members opined that the actions of the administration of Peña Nieto against Venezuela does not represent the sentiment of the Mexican people.

The call rejects the decision announced by the Mexican Foreign Ministry and of Treasury to join the sanctions of the government of Donald Trump against officials of the Venezuelan government. It emphasizes that the submission levels has exceeded the limits of rationality, degrading the dignity that any country must raise and violating the Mexican tradition with respect to the sovereignty of other nations.

The Network called on the Mexican government to publicly retract and recover the principles of a foreign policy that respects the right of self-determination of peoples and nations.