What is the culture of Planet Earth?

by Jon Rappoport

Seen from afar, the predominant culture of Earth has always favored war. War, control, aggression, and slavery of one kind or another, under the sway of small elite groups.

The current fad called collectivism, stripped of its feel-good propaganda, is simply another form of control.

None of this has anything to do with private property or freedom and independence of the individual. These ideas and practices have been corrupted, and utilized to create monopolies.

Earth culture has also always embodied leaders and followers. One cannot exist without the other. The leaders accumulate force (soldiers, priests, spies, etc.) and then try to coerce and dupe the rest of the population into opting for hatred aimed at some opponent.

In truth, the bulk of humanity has always been loath to participate in the war culture. Their natural state is tolerance and friendship. But with enough time, with enough coercing and duping and propagandizing, many sectors of the population can be turned into armies of sheer conquest, into lower forms of themselves.

Once the trend in this direction gathers steam, there are wars and more wars, and bitter lasting enmities between polarized groups. Past wars provide reasons and excuses for present wars. “Remember what they did to us the last time!”

All large religious organizations add fuel to the fire, by prescribing and enforcing rules of behavior (beyond basic moral teachings) which bottle up natural energies and emotions in humans and, adding insult to injury, induce guilt where none is deserved.

However, despite this craven Earth culture, societies and civilizations have emerged in which a measure of individual freedom, tolerance, friendship, and rationality are expressed. During those periods when this occurs, there is a noticeable lack of one rallying cry: UNITY.

Unity is not necessary. Unity is usually promoted as an exaggerated reflex. It is the invented justification for some perverse set of actions. Unity is a synthetic concept. It is dumped on the heads of the population as an artificial stand-in for natural tolerance and friendship and freedom and responsibility.

It is a hypnotic stick.

*Don’t mistake cooperating for unity. Cooperating is something else entirely. Unity is a weapon that devalues the individual. It aims to induce a Collective and make that fantasy an acceptable theme in the human conduct of life. Unity is either a preparation for war or a platitude for bringing about passivity.

For some people, unity is a drug far more powerful than heroin to a street addict. It must be obtained. It must be felt. It must somehow be transmitted.

Leaders, of course, understand this and play it up one side and down another.

The truth is, a reasonable society understands the primacy of the individual. An unreasonable society over-stresses unity.

Defense of the nation can be achieved through cooperation. Selling unity is necessary for initiating wars of conquest and empire.

Of course, if 70 or 80 percent of a nation’s population is already living in a trance, they will only respond to artificial and synthetic archetypes, no matter what the goal is. In that case, waking up from the trance is the first prolonged order of business.

I’ll take this unity-operation a step farther: Significant sectors of society have been tuned up to accept some final notion of “collective consciousness,” as an ultimate ideal and promise. This accompanies the equally flawed idea of a political and economic and social collective utopia.

It is possible for an individual to experience a state of consciousness in which he connects to every other individual. But there is nothing final about it. There is no compelling reason to assume that, once through that door, an individual would never leave.

There are unlimited numbers of states of consciousness. Finding names and descriptions of all of them would be impossible. Not only that, every individual is unique; assuming there is some sort of map of consciousness-states which is same map for every person is a culturally deranged fantasy.

So even in the area of consciousness itself, unity has been sold. It’s sold as the “final and complete and all-embracing” end-game; and those who have bought the idea go on to believe it should apply to all other areas of life.

This is how they are duped into accepting a papier-mache archetype that erases the need for the individual.

That’s the kicker wherever unity is hustled. The individual vanishes for as long as the trance lasts.

(Jon Rappoport is the author of three explosive collections, The Matrix Revealed, Exit From The Matrix, and Power Outside The Matrix).