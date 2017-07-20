San Francisco will dress up this week at the Frozen Film Festival

Of the many films being exhibited during this year’s San Francisco’s Frozen Film Festival, raising filmmaker Carolina Cortella, from Argentina, is in to win. She explores modern relationships in her short film The Traps, which will be screening at this year’s Fest on Saturday, July 22. The reception of the Festival is on Wednesday, July 19.

Filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, The Traps (Las Trampas) depicts two Argentinian couples struggling with different lev¬els of commitment and expectations in their relationship.

Sofia and Julian are getting ready to move in together, but it’s unclear whether they’re on the same page. Julian’s sister Romina is back from a trip to Australia, where her boyfriend Sebas, waits for her.

In just several minutes Cortella manages to weave together a story in her film that questions the traps people lay, and who ends up getting caught in them.

“We had so much fun filming Las Trampas in my hometown of Buenos Aires,” said Cortella, who graduated from Universidad del Cine with a degree in Film Directing in 2010, in Buenos Aires, Argen¬tina, has written and directed six short films and music videos. “We can’t wait to bring it to the people in San Francisco.

The Traps is co-written by Carolina Cortella and Jazmin Carballo and directed, produced, edited, and sound de¬signed by Cortella.

The Traps will screen at San Francisco Frozen Film Festival, Saturday July 22nd, 9:05 p.m. at Roxie Theatre (16th St, San Francisco – Mission District). Cortella will be present at the screening for Q&A.

Established in 2006, the San Francisco Frozen Film Festival is dedicated to creating avenues for independent filmmakers, youth, and artists from underserved communities. Held every summer in the heart of the Mission District in San Francisco at the Roxie Theatre, the Frozen Film Festival gives rising filmmakers an opportunity to come together and exhibit their work to the widest possible audience.