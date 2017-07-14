Excuse me if I do not celebrate the Fourth of July

by Dave Hodges

It is becoming abundantly clear that the globalists are escalating their timetable to establish a New World Order and they are in a hurry to achieve this goal.

The globalists are operating out of a sense of panic

The major reason that the globalists must speed up their takeover is due to the fact that the an increasing number of people are waking up to their tyranny and their ultimate agenda which consists of establishing a neo-feudal society which is autocratic, decidedly satanic, devoid of personal liberties, practices 100 percent control over all essential resources (e.g. gold, guns, ammunition, food, water, energy, medicine) and a 90 percent reduction of the existing population. If you are one of the 10 percent selected few designated to survive, you will own nothing, not even the clothes on your back, and you will control nothing. Like many of your Middle Ages ancestors, you will not travel, only be functionally educated and you will only reproduce when allowed to do so and with whom is selected. You will have no autonomy over career choice. Your future will consist of nothing but a predetermined and shortened life-span of misery. This is the America our children are going to inherit. So, I ask you, what are we celebrating tonight?

The accelerated timetable

Back in 2011, Brzezinski stated “that it is easier to kill million people than to control a million people”. Brzezinski was one of the most brilliant, albeit evil, minds in the modern era. In his book, Between Two Ages: The Technotronic Era (1970), he accurately foresaw the coming free trade agreements and the subsequent economic decline of America.

I have often wondered why sites like mine are allowed to exist. After all, the Independent Media is hitting home runs in terms of exposing the nature and character of the Deep State. I believe that sites like this continue to flourish because at the end of the day, it will not matter. The Globalists have already figured that they have already won and they are engaged in mop up operations.

The Fourth of July

As a conversation maker, many have asked me what I am doing on this holiday where we celebrate American Independence. The short answer is that I am doing nothing to celebrate what we no longer have. We live in the midst of the greatest charade in American History. For example, before every sporting event we trot out these brave soldiers as a symbol of, not American bravery, but of globalist-driven Imperialism.

The Bill of Rights

One surface examination of the Bill of Rights will tell America just how far we, as a people have fallen.

1st Amendment- Any time an American expresses their opinion related to the repeated violation of Constitution by the globalists who have seized control of our government, that person is labeled as a conspiracy theorist, a promoter of fake news, a Russian subversive, and disloyal to the country. Everyday, people are losing their jobs for expressing their views. The First Amendment is headed towards extinction.

There is a continual assault on the Second Amendment. California just passed a bill that outlawed gun magazines that hold 10 bullets or more. Why does the government so desperately want to remove the right to own guns? The answer is simple, when it comes time for the Deep State to separate the desirables from the undesirables, it would be time to defend oneself. However, the government wants to take that away. Remember, the University of Hawaii conducted a Demicide study (ie death by government) and in the 20th century, far more people were murdered by their government than died in wars. That makes your government your number one enemy.

The Third Amendment has to do with the Quartering Act in which Americans were forced to share their homes and food with British soldiers. There doesn’t seem to be a threat to this Constitutional prohibition. However, in times of declared national emergency, FEMA can commandeer any resource they want including your home.

The Fourth Amendment has to do with prohibiting improper, warrant-less searces and seizures of our persons and our property. Every time you fly, and the TSA puts their grubby hands on our bodies without and probable cause and commits second degree sexual assault,, we have had a our rights violated. No knock raids upon our domiciles are also unconstitutional as are drunk driving checkpoints because the presume guilt without probable cause. The mere fact that the government, usually in the form of the NSA can listen to every phone call and read every email, speaks to our rights obliterated beginning with President Bush and the Patriot Acts.

The Fifth Amendment has to do with the government following due process. The amendment states that a citizen cannot be deprived of life, property or liberty with the government following due process of law. The Fifth Amendment is gone. The NDAA permits the government, based on the say-so of the President to snatched off of the street and held indefinitely without legal counsel or anyone knowing where that citizen is.

7. 8. These amendments have to do with a speedy trial, avoiding cruel and unusual punishment and the right to a speedy trial as well as being granted a jury trial. Again, the NDAA takes care of these rights as well.

The last two Amendments have to do with the preservation of local political power. These Amendments are gone as well. IF these amendments were still in place, we would not have the Federal Reserve, the IRS, the EPA, the FDA and the Department of Education.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that some will brand this article as unpatriotic. Quite the contrary, for every firework I see explode tonight, I am reminded of how this country has gone up in flames. This is a major motivator for me to attempt to recapture what we have lost. And believe me America, we have a lot of work to do.