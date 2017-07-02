Mexican population grew more than a million in one year

by the El Reportero’s wire services

The Mexican population has grown one percent in one year, equivalent to 1,200,000 inhabitants, and reached 122,300,000 people by late 2016, it was reported today.

The data correspond to the last national household survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), according to which women predominate in Mexico.

According to reports from the statistical agency, the country’s population has rosen from 121,100,000 people in 2015 to 122,300,000 in 2016.

Of these figures, about 51.4 percent are women and 48.6 percent are men. Of that total, nearly 23.2 percent live in rural areas and 76.8 percent lives in urban localities.

INEGI estimates that Mexico has about 32.9 million households, 1,100,000 more than in 2015, and they are made up, on average, by 3.7 members.

The average age of the head of households is 48.7 years and in almost one of three households (27.3 percent) the head is a woman.

SICA summit preparatory technical meeting begins

Directors of foreign policy from the member nations of the Central American Integration System (SICA) began today in this capital the preparatory technical meeting for the 49th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the regional mechanism.

According to the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry, experts will prepare the final statement to be approved by the presidents at the end of the summit, which begins today and will conclude on Thursday this week.

Tomorrow will be the turn of foreign ministers and presidents will have theirs on Thursday.

Host President Luis Guillermo Solis and the presidents of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and the Dominican Republic have confirmed their attendance, while those of Nicaragua and Belize will be represented at the meeting by their foreign ministers.

During the summit, Costa Rica will hand over SICA’s presidency pro tempore to Panama, which will take over in the second half of the current year.

The regional mechanism has the main objective of achieving the integration of Central America, to turn it into a Region of Peace, Freedom, Democracy and Development, and is the institutional framework for the Central American Regional Integration, created by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

Airlines in Mexico Fined for Illegal Charges to Passengers

The Federal Attorney’’s Office of Consumer (PROFECO) has imposed fines on Volaris, Interjet, Aeroméxico, VivaAerobus and JetBlue Airways for improper charges to passengers, it was known today.

A statement from PROFECO explains that the sanctions were the result of charging the first suitcase of passengers documented on flights from Mexico City to the United States and Canada.

The Office of the Attorney General said that it has open proceedings against United Airlines and American Airlines for the same infraction, which will be resolved in the coming days.

It also pointed out that the measure applied by airlines contravenes provisions of the Federal Consumer Protection Law, the Civil Aviation Act, and its regulations.

Likewise, it was determined that the sanctioned companies have engaged in misleading advertising, discriminatory acts, abusive clauses in their adhesion contracts and other practices that violate the rights of passengers.

The fine totaled 22.4 million pesos (about one million 200 thousand dollars).