Filmmaker Terry Gilliam finishes “The man who killed Don Quijote”

by the El Reportero’s news services

British filmmaker Terry Gilliam is now relieved after finishing his film on Don Quixote, which was extended for 17 long years.

Gilliam, 76, shared his joy in his profiles of Facebook and Twitter social networks, in which he confirmed completing the shoot of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, inspired by the monumental work of Miguel de Cervantes.

The director apologized for the long silence about the project and, with his particular sense of humor, said that he had been busy packing the truck and was now heading home: ‘Quixote vive!’ Wrote Gilliam on Facebook and one of the flanks of the vehicle.

After 11 weeks in locations in Spain and Portugal, the renowned director managed to film the sequences that tell the story of a deluded old man who is convinced he is Don Quixote, and who mistakes Toby, an advertising executive, for his trusty squire, Sancho Panza.

The plot runs jumping back and forth in time, placing the protagonists in the 21st century and in the 17th distant century, to the point of blurring the limits of Toby on illusion and reality.

Gilliam started filming in 2000, with Jean Rochefort and Johnny Deep in the lead roles, which was canceled in less than a week after several adversities.

In the final version, the director managed to place Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver, in the roles of the alleged Hidalgo and Sancho, respectively; as well as Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, Joana Ribeiro, Ã’scar Jaenada, Jordi Mollá, Sergi López and Rossy de Palma.

With the support of the Spanish Tornasol Films, Gilliam counted again with the participation of Tony Grisoni in the four-hand script and left the direction of photography to Nicola Pecorini.

Havana to host Latin America International Folklore Lab

From July 3 to 15, the Cuban capital will receive the International Laboratory of Folklor FolkCuba 2017, an initiative organized to promote the dances and the national customs, reported the organizers Friday.

In a press release, the National Folkloric Group of Cuba (CFN) added that the event has been celebrated for more than three decades with the intention of instructing those who show interest in the popular culture and the influence of the African and Spanish traditions, expressed in dances, drum plays and chants.

The members of this institution will be the ones giving the classes, which will include also sessions of mambo,Cuban son, cha-cha-cha, pilon, mozambique and conga and the basic elements of the complex of rumba (yambú, columbia and guaguancó).

The program also comprises the dances and chants of the Yoruba religion, of the Palo Monte, the Bantú and the Makuta.

The ones interested, will be able to learn more music of this country, acquire knowledge on the execution of the tumbas, the Cuban clave, the bass drum, the box and the Bata drums, among other percussion instruments, emphasizes the note.

Montreal to host North America’s biggest street arts festival in July

Montreal will the center of a big party.

Part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary party, the festival will run between July 7 and 30 at venues around Montreal, including Place Jacques-Cartier.

Organizers are billing it as the ‘largest street-arts event ever in North America.’

Fifty-0ne street-arts troupes will perform 800 free outdoor shows around Montreal during the festival, known as À nous la rue! in French, and We’re acting out! in English.

Of the 51 troupes, 18 are from Quebec, with the rest hailing from Australia, Austria, France, Great Britain, Holland, Poland, Spain and the United States.