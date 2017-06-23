The grand day is here at the Mission Cultural Center: it’s mural restoration celebration

Compiled by the El Reportero’s staff

Join the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA) and the San Francisco Arts Commission for the dedication of the newly restored mural, Spirit of the Arts by Carlos Loarca, Betsie Miller-Kusz, and Manuel Villamor.

Originally painted in 1982, the mural was inspired by Incan, Mayan, and Aztec symbolism and was intended to celebrate the many arts presented within the Center, which has been a vital cultural resource for the community for generations. With generous support from the community and from the City and County of San Francisco, the mural’s original beauty has been lovingly restored. Come and celebrate with us as we honor the artists and thank those who made this project possible. Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

5 p.m. – Celebration Dance: Mixcoatl Aztec Dancers.

5:30 – Opening remarks: District 9 Supervisor, Hillary Ronen, David Campos, Director of Cultural Affairs, Tom DeCaigny, MCCLA Director, Jennie Rodríguez, Kilroy Real State, Mike Grisso, Guess Artists, Alejandro Murguía and Jorge Molina; Mural Artists, Carlos Loarca, Betsie Miller-Kusz, Manuel Villamor (absent), Carlos “Kookie” González, Suaro Cervantes, Paul Kensinger, Aureliano Rivera.

6:30 – Spirit of the Arts Video: By MCCLA Multimedia Dept. Professor Carlos Cordova.

7 p.m. – Reception: Music by Salsa Caliente Band.

Mural Restoration Committee: Susan Cervantes, Geneva Griswold, Tomasita Medal, Alistair Monroe, Ernie Rivera, Jennie E. Rodríguez, Eva Royale.

SFMOMA presents The Global Debut of Edvard Munch: Between the Clock and the Bed

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) announces the global debut of the exhibition Edvard Munch: Between the Clock and the Bed. Featuring approximately 45 paintings produced between the 1880s and the 1940s, with seven on view in the United States for the first time, this exhibition uses the Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s last significant self-portrait as a starting point to reassess his entire career.

Organized by SFMOMA, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and the Munch Museum, Oslo, Edvard Munch: Between the Clock and the Bed brings together Munch’s most profoundly human and technically daring compositions of love, despair, desire and death, as well as more than a dozen of his self-portraits to reveal a singular modern artist, one who is largely unknown to American audiences, and increasingly recognized as one of the foremost innovators of figurative painting in the 20th century.

“Munch really presents an alternative to the traditional school-of-Paris-driven history of modernism that has long been dominant, but tells an incomplete account of the art of the past century,” added Caitlin Haskell, associate curator of painting and sculpture at SFMOMA.

Seven works in the exhibition make their United States debut including Lady in Black (1891), Puberty (1894), Jealousy (1907), Death Struggle (1915), Man with Bronchitis (1920), Self-Portrait with Hands in Pockets (1925–26) and Ashes (1925). The exhibition will also include an extraordinary presentation of Sick Mood at Sunset. Despair (1892), the earliest depiction and compositional genesis of The Scream, which is being shown outside of Europe for only the second time in its history.

On view June 24 through Oct. 9, 2017, at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., San Francisco.