Animated films are taking off in Mexico

Country is new focus of the industry for being ‘original, novel and fresh’

by the El Reportero’s news services

Mexico has become a new focus for makers of animated feature films as production numbers are setting new records.

The director of Mexico’s animated film festival, called Pixelatl, said in Annecy, France, this week that in a very short period of time the industry has grown from one or two films a year to a record 20.

“This Mexican production machine has woken up,” said José Iñesta during the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market, recalling that there were six productions last year.

The international industry has realized that there is talent and an interesting point of view in Mexico, Iñesta said in an interview with the news agency Notimex.

Animated filmmakers in the United States are responsible in large part for the industry’s growth in Mexico, he said, and are triggering further growth.

“Mexico is the focus of attention by the international channels such as Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Discovery Kids,” building international interest in the Mexican industry.

Mexico is seen as “original, novel and fresh,” he said.

Mexico’s own festival will take place in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Sept. 5-10.

Source: Notimex.

Chilean Writer Isabel Allende launches new book in Spain

Chilean writer Isabel Allende launched today in this city her most recent novel titled ‘’Mas alla del invierno’’ about issues related to immigration in the United States.

Published by the Plaza & Janes publishing house, both for Spain and for various Latin American countries, the novel tackles the immigrants’ identity, the endless problems they face as individuals and as part of a community, as well as their struggles against the uprooting that grows in the distance.

In statements published by various local newspapers, Allende, who has lived for many years in California, said that the book is inspired by a famous quote by Albert Camus, and is a tribute to people’s capacity for building joy and hope to face the most difficult adversity.

The main characters in Allende’s novel are Lucia, a brave and committed Chilean journalist who looks to the future, Richard, a US introvert who has lived great blows during his life and Evelyn, a young Guatemalan, said Allende.

Allende said, in this regard, that the policies promoted by Donald Trump’s management, particularly those related to immigration, are unfeasible.

Allende is considered the most widely read living writer in Spanish language with more than 20 books written, including ‘La Casa de los Espiritus’, ‘De amor y de sombras’, ‘Cuentos de Eva Luna’and ‘Paula’, which stand out for their popularity.

Just released: War for the Planet of the Apes – Meeting Bad Ape

20th Century Fox has just released Meeting Bad Ape, a new clip from War For The Planet of the Apes, the culminating chapter of the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy. In War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar and his band of Simian brothers discover an unknown, newly evolved ape named “Bad Ape” (Steve Zahn) – an escapee from a zoo. For the first time in the trilogy, Caesar and his apes discover a new ape outside of their tribe, marking a critical moment in the war between Humans and Apes.

Watch the “Meeting Bad Ape” Clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6x-QSinrUU