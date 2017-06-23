10,000 march to protest elections in Mexico

Demonstrators call for rerun of Coahuila governor’s vote

by the El Reportero’s wire services

The winner of the governor’s election in Coahuila has been declared but opposition candidates and their supporters continue to press for a rerun of the June 4 vote.

On Sunday, an estimated 10,000 people demonstrated in the streets of Torreón, marching from Alameda Zaragoza park to the Plaza Mayor and municipal headquarters, undeterred by temperatures that were close to 40 C.

Placards denounced and repudiated the state government led by Rubén Moreira Valdez of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), its candidate, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, and the Coahuila Electoral Institute (IEC).

The opposition has united as the Front for the Dignity of Coahuila, demanding the annulment of the elections on the grounds that there were serious irregularities.

National Action Party (PAN) candidate Guillermo Anaya Llamas was joined by the party’s national leader, Ricardo Anaya Cortés, and a 2018 presidential hopeful, Margarita Zavala.

Candidates denounced the fraud of what they believe was a “stolen election” and protested the IEC’s performance. Anaya Llamas said the fight would be a long one but pointed out that his party has all the “elements and experience” to protest the election.

The experience stems from an election in the state of Colima two years ago, which a court invalidated after several claims of irregular electoral processes were proven.

Zavala said the PRI had “committed a fraud like we hadn’t seen in 30 years . . . they altered [electoral] packets and certificates,” she charged.

Anaya Llamas said there would be more marches to come. The public must see that Coahuila is going backwards by 30 years, he said.

Perú to sign free trade agreement with Australia and India

Perú adjusts its views ahead of the start of negotiations to sign a Free Trade Agreement with Australia and India in the near future, officials announced today.

Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Edgar Vásquez expressed confidence in the trade negotiations for months to come, which will benefit the local export sector and contribute to the creation of new jobs.

With Australia, the first round of negotiations will take place in July, and with India in August, the top minister said during his participation in the Industrial Forum organized by the National Society of Industries (SNI), the site Perú21 informed.

Two dead and damages due to 6.6 earthquake in Guatemala

Damages in homes, power cuts, and two people dead are the preliminary balance of a 6.6-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that shook Guatemala City early this morning.

According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH), the earthquake occurred at 1:29 hours, and its epicenter was located 156.3 kilometers west-northwest of the department of San Marcos, bordering Mexico.

Nicaragua Opts for New Irrigation System, Given Climate Change

Given the difficulties caused by the climate change, farmers from the Nicaraguan province of Rivas use the trickle irrigation system, through which they expect to diversify the production of the growing.

The system is new for the local producers, so they are trained by the Ministry of Family Economy.

So far, there are seven farms in the community of San Bernardino, in San Juan del Sur, in which the system has been already set up.

The system is highly known around the world for its benefits in dry areas because it offers the best use of water and fertilizers, according to experts.

Specialists also indicate that this system is the best innovation in agriculture since sprinklers were created in 1930.