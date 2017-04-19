Estrella TV dominates prime time In Los Angeles during February sweeps

Spanish language television network experiences audience growth with key Latino audiences

Burbank, CA. Estrella TV, the fastest growing, minority owned Spanish language network in the U.S. announced today that its local flagship station KRCA 62 surpassed both Univision and Telemundo as the #1 Spanish language broadcaster with Males 25-54 and tied for the #1 spot with Univision in the Males 18-49 demographic in Prime Time during February Sweeps in the Los Angeles Market. [1]

Estrella TV’s original Prime Time programming is shaking up the Spanish language television market in the Los Angeles Metro area. According to Nielsen Data for the most recent Sweeps period, the network’s flagship station KRCA 62 (2.1 rating) outperformed Telemundo’s KVEA 52 (2.0 rating), KFTR 46 (1.7 rating), KWHY 22 (0.7 rating) and KAZA54 (0.4 rating) during the 2017 February Sweeps period in the Adults 25-54 demographic, coming in second to Univision’s KMEX 34.

“We are extremely pleased with our KRCA 62 station’s performance in the Los Angeles market. Our original and dynamic programming, combined with our top of the line, award-winning local newscasts proves that the Latino community in Southern California has choices when it comes to Spanish language entertainment and top quality news programming,” stated Lenard Liberman, CEO, LBI Media, parent company to Estrella TV.

Earlier in February, the KRCA 62 news team was honored with four prestigious Golden Mike Awards® recognizing the station’s excellence in TV news reporting in Southern California.