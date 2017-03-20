Up to 90 percent of urinary tract infections caused by chicken meet

by Russel Davis

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are caused by an array of factors such as sexual activity and age. However, food choice also appears to be a key culprit in the onset of UTIs. A study, published by the CDC in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, found that the source of the bacteria Escherichia coli (E.coli) found in female UTI sufferers was both fresh and processed meat and poultry products. Researchers also found that chicken meat accounted for 61 percent of E.coli occurrences in said group.

Another, more recent study, published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology showed that more than half of examined chicken products were culture positive for E.coli, while a third were resistant to multiple antibiotics. Research data also showed that 70 percent to 90 percent of UTIs are caused by E.coli. The results suggest a strong correlation between meat products and clinically relevant strains of the infection, researchers said.

More bacteria present in grocery store-bought chicken meat

The source where live chickens were purchased is considered the key factor in the dirt that’s being leveled on supermarket-bought chicken meat. The online edition of Men’s Health Magazine has listed chicken meat among its top 10 dirtiest foods that consumers eat, and for good reasons. According to their online report, the advocacy group Consumer Union examined 484 raw broilers and found that 42 percent were infected with Campylobacter jejuni, while 12 percent were infected by Salmonella enterides. The online article explains that close counters in hen houses give way to bug infestation. High volume processing operations were also pointed out as a major contributor that affects the quality of chicken meat. Experts recommend opting for free-range poultry to help prevent potential bacterial infection.

A 2012 study by Johns Hopkins University researchers also found that chicken meat bought from supermarkets showed traces of arsenic-based drugs, painkillers, antibiotics and antidepressants. Traces of caffeine and Prozac were also found in samples. High levels of arsenic exposure were tied to increased risk of cancer. The findings were published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Super foods to naturally combat UTIs

Natural remedies including berries, tubers and leafy vegetables may help keep urinary tract infection at bay. HealWithFood.Org has created a list of top 10 foods that may help prevent the onset of a UTI.

1. Cranberries and cranberry juice

While it is still unclear how cranberries fight the infection, experts infer that the flavonols in these tart berries prevent bacteria from attaching to the bladder.

2. Blueberries

Much like cranberries, blueberries have been found to keep UTIs from recurring. Blueberries also provide an overall health boost.

3. Water

Fluid intake plays a key role in preventing UTI onset. Adequate water consumption helps keep the infection at bay.

4. Cinnamon

This fragrant spice has shown strong antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it a good staple in preventing UTIs.

5. Sweet potatoes

These tubers are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which provides sufficient protection against UTI.

6. Carrots

Like sweet potatoes, carrots contain very high concentrations of beta-carotine, a nutrient known to prevent UTIs. They are also packed full of other nutrients to help with overall health.

7. Kale

Kale contains high levels of beta-carotene, which is an anti-UTI carotenoid. This makes it an ideal food to prevent the recurrence of infection.

8. Horseradish

The pungent chemical allyl isothiocyanate found in horseradish is known to be a potent antibacterial.

9. Rosehips

Rosehips are also known to prevent a wide array of diseases.

10. Yogurt

The probiotics in yogurts were found to be effective in preventing the onset of UTIs. A study in Finland revealed that women who consumed dairy products containing probiotics had lower odds of recurring UTIs than those who did not. (Visit Remedies.news for more information about these natural UTI remedies.)