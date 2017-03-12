Fiction series about García Márquez in production

by the El Reportero’s news services

Due to the 90th anniversary today of the birth of Gabriel García Márquez, celebrated by Colombians and the world of literature, a project is being prepared for the realization of the first series of fiction referred to the Literature Nobel Laureate.

The project will be based on research carried out over the past two years on archival materials.

Prior to this anniversary and the transfer of the ashes of García Márquez from Mexico City to Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, many tributes have been made on the occasion of the birth of the author of One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The emission from the end of last years of a new bank note of 50 thousand pesos (about 17 dollars), which takes his portrait is among them, as well as paintings in high buildings of Colombian cities, in the style of giant graffiti with his emblem.

Also the channel Canal Capital projected a year ago the release of a documentary series directed by filmmaker Lisandro Duque, which tells the life and work of the author of No One Writes to the Colonel.

This work consisted of three episodes that showed conversations with illustrious friends of the writer from Paris, Barcelona, Mexico, Havana, Cartagena, Bogotá, and Zipaquirá, with revelations, moments and anecdotes of his life.

Also on Monday the Foundation for New Ibero-American Journalism will pay homage to Gabo, with the call for Gabriel García Márquez Awards for Journalism for the 2017 edition.

Films supported by SF Film Society grants and residencies to be showcased

The San Francisco Film Society announced today that the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival’s anticipated Centerpiece event will be Patti Cake$ (USA 2016), first-time feature director Geremy Jasper’s dynamic and inspiring film which tells the story of Patricia “Patti Cake$” Dombrowski, a big girl with a big mouth and big dreams of hip-hop superstardom. Patti Cake$ was a Spring 2014 SF Film Society / KRF Filmmaking Grant winner. The celebratory Centerpiece screening will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. at the historic Castro Theatre.

In addition to Patti Cake$, three documentary features, one narrative feature, one narrative short and three documentary shorts-all of which received funding or creative support through various SF Film Society artist development programs-will be included in this year’s Festival lineup. San Francisco native Peter Bratt’s feature documentary Dolores is one of them.

In the first film of its kind, DOLORES sheds light on this enigmatic, intensely private woman who is among the most important activists in American history.

With unprecedented access to both Dolores and her children, the film reveals the raw, personal stories behind the public figure. It portrays a woman both heroic and flawed, working tirelessly for social change even as her eleven children longed to have her at home.

The film follows Dolores Huerta’s fascinating life, from the fearless young woman confronting teamsters on violent picket lines to the activist grandmother nearly beaten to death by a San Francisco police squad. Overshadowed by the legacy of Cesar Chavez and forced from the ranks of the all-male union leadership after his death, Dolores learns the painful truth — that her gender is the greatest obstacle of all. But she turns her defeat into inspiration, setting the course for a lifetime pursuit of equality for all.