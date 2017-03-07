María Elena Salinas to be inducted into Nab Broadcasting Hall of Fame

by the El Reportero’s news service

Award-winning journalist and co-anchor of Noticiero Univision María Elena Salinas will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the 2017 NAB Show Television Luncheon on Monday, April 24 in Las Vegas.

Salinas began her journalism career in 1981 as a reporter, anchor and public affairs host at Univision’s KMEX-34 in Los Angeles. Her daily reporting to the growing Hispanic community in Southern California led to her joining Jorge Ramos as co-anchor of the national Spanish language news program Noticiero Univision in 1987.

In 2015, Salinas received a Peabody Award, Walter Cronkite Award, an Emmy and Gracie for her documentary special “Entre el abandono y el rechazo” (Between Abandonment and Rejection), a prime-time report on the exodus of Central American children to the United States. In 2016, she was the recipient of the Mickey Leland Humanitarian award, and in 2012, she became the first Latina to receive an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Iran reiterates criticism of Trump by praising Oscar for The Salesman

Iran received today the Oscar won by director Asghar Farhadi with ‘’The Salesman’’ as another triumph for his cinematography and an occasion to lash out at US President Donald Trump’’s immigration policy.

In addition to the specialized press, all news media – printed, radio, television and digital – echoed the award given by the Hollywood Academy to the Best Foreign Language Film today (yesterday in Los Angeles), but above all, they highlighted the message of Farhadi.

The Persian director explained that his absence at the ceremony was ‘out of respect for the people of my country and those six other nations who have been disrespected by the inhuman law that prohibits the entry of immigrants to the United States,’ alluding to a recent and controversial decision by Trump.

Following a provision by the White House new tenant, the United States issued a visa veto for citizens of Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread criticism from human rights organizations, social activists, and religious circles.

‘Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear,’ said Farhadi, who already won a golden statuette in 2012 in the same category for his film ‘A Separation’ (2011).

His message was read to the public by two Iranian-Americans who represented the director at the 89th Academy Awards, Anousheh Ansari, the first engineer female space tourist, and Professor Firouz Naderi, former Director of Solar Systems Exploration at NASA.

Farhadi added that the stance of the new US Republican administration is ‘a dishonest justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries that have been the victims of aggression.’

Meanwhile, sources in Tehran hailed the second laureate for Iranian filmmaking, particularly for Farhadi, but honored his position announced on Jan. 29 of refusing to travel to Hollywood, even if he was granted an exception to the presidential order.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was proud of the Oscar Award and the position of the film director, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2005-2013) issued an open letter to Trump, blaming him for his immigration policy, Middle East interventionism and treatment to women.