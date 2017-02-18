PG&E Launches $500 Rebate for Electric Vehicle Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced the launch of the Clean Fuel Rebate for residential, electric customers who are electric vehicle (EV) drivers. The new Clean Fuel Rebate is part of California’s statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard initiative, which aims to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the adoption of clean fuels like electricity. Transportation is the single largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in California at 40 percent.

Today, each mile driven using electricity reduces vehicle-related greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 70 percent, compared to gasoline-powered cars. The electricity fueling EVs in California comes from one of the cleanest energy mixes in the country – PG&E delivers more than 58 percent of electricity to customers from greenhouse gas-free resources.

“Electric vehicles are a critical part of creating cleaner air and meeting ambitious climate goals in California. Administering this rebate is part of our ongoing commitment to electric vehicles by supporting our more than 100,000 customers who are adopting clean fuels to significantly reduce their environmental impact and support the state’s clean energy future,” said Aaron Johnson, PG&E Vice President of Customer Energy Solutions.

Key facts about the Clean Fuel Rebate

• What is the rebate? The Clean Fuel Rebate is a one-time rebate of $500 starting in January 2017. For using electricity as a clean transportation fuel, eligible EV owners can receive one rebate per owned or leased EV.

• Where does the money for the rebate come from? By participating in the statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, PG&E generates credits for the clean electricity it provides to customers who charge their EVs at home. After selling these credits to regulated parties, PG&E returns the revenue to customers driving EVs through the new Clean Fuel Rebate.

• Who can apply? PG&E residential customers with active electric service who own or lease a battery EV or plug-in hybrid EV can apply for the rebate. A PG&E account holder may also apply on behalf of a vehicle owner in their household or a tenant in a multi-unit dwelling with the vehicle owner’s permission. Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) customers are also eligible to apply.

Since the Clean Fuel Rebate comes from a statewide program, residents who have electric service from another provider in California may be eligible for a similar rebate from their electric utility.

• What do customers need in order to apply? Customers need their PG&E account number and vehicle registration documentation for their EV.

• When can customers apply? The rebate is available for EV drivers starting now. The amount of the rebate is subject to change after 2017 due to market conditions.

• Where can customers learn more and apply? Learn more about the rebate and apply via a simple online application at www.pge.com/cleanfuelrebate-ev.

PG&E’s ongoing commitment to EVs

PG&E is partnering with EV charging companies to further EV adoption by building out charging infrastructure across Northern and Central California. This program focuses on extending charging access to places where it has traditionally been limited including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and disadvantaged communities.

PG&E offers resources to help customers driving EVs learn more and determine which rate makes sense for them. Customers can choose from rates that are equivalent to about $1.00 per gallon of gasoline for overnight charging. Additionally, PG&E helps EV drivers who add EV charging at their households manage their electricity bills.

For more information on the Clean Fuel Rebate, please visit www.pge.com/cleanfuelrebate-ev.

To learn more about EVs, rates for EV drivers and other resources, visit pge.com/ev.