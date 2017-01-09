Bring back the disappeared

Compiled by the El Reportero’s staff

These photographs document the disappearance of political activists, migrants and ordinary people in Mexico, in the context of political repression, economic exploition, migration and drug violence.

This is photo exhibition by photographers David Bacon, Antonio Nava, Emely Pederson and Leopoldo Peña. Now through Dec. 2016, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 1-5 pm. At Eastside Cultural Center, 2277 International Blvd, Oakland.

For more info eastsideart@yahoo.com, or visit eastsideartalliance.com, or 510-533-6629.

New SFMOMA contemporary art exhibitions

A Slow Succession with Many Interruptions: William Kentridge: The Refusal of Time, Runa Islam: Verso.

William Kentridge: The Refusal of Time: Making its West Coast debut at SFMOMA, artist William Kentridge’s The Refusal of Time (2012) is an immersive installation combining synchronized video projections featuring live action, animation and dance, with audio feeds that incorporate music and sound and a central kinetic sculpture called “the elephant,” which breathes a steady rhythm from the center of the gallery.

Runa Islam: Verso: This solo presentation of the Bangladesh-born British artist Runa Islam features the U.S. premiere of Cabinet of Prototypes (2009–10), a 16mm film installation from SFMOMA’s collection that serves as the exhibition’s point of departure for exploring the threshold between film and sculpture. Originally commissioned for the Kivik Art Centre in Österlen, Sweden, as a projected film for an architect’s pavilion set in the sculpture park’s grounds, the work was later reconfigured into a cinematic sculpture by enclosing both the projector and screen within a glass vitrine.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) announces the complete reinstallation of its seventh floor with three new contemporary exhibitions—A Slow Succession with Many Interruptions; William Kentridge: The Refusal of Time; and Runa Islam: Verso—on view from December 10, 2016 through April 2, 2017. Underscoring its deep commitment to engaging with living artists, SFMOMA presents in these exhibitions a thought-provoking selection of the art for our time.

On View from Dec. 10, 2016 through April 2, 2017, at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third Street, San Francisco.

SFMOMA Presents: Tomás Saraceno: Stillness in Motion—Cloud Cities

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will present the exhibition Tomás Saraceno: Stillness in Motion — Cloud Cities, by artist Tomás Saraceno, on view at the museum December 17, 2016 through May 21, 2017. Organized by the SFMOMA Architecture and Design department, the exhibition includes an immersive site-specific cloudscape installation of suspended tension structures and floating sculptures, as well as explorations of the intricate constructions of spider webs.

“Visually provocative and conceptually rigorous, Saraceno’s practice merges art, architecture and science in a compelling, pragmatic and poetic way,” said Joseph Becker, associate curator of architecture and design at SFMOMA.

Stillness in Motion — Cloud Cities is part of Saraceno’s larger, long-term project titled Aerocene, the artist’s vision for a future era in which humanity minimizes the impact on the planet’s fossil-fuel resources, and instead resides in collective airborne cities.

Dec. 17, 2016–May 21, 2017.